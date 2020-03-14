HELENA – Montana's Commissioner of Higher Education, Clayton Christian, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a release from Christian's office, he was tested in Missoula County and received the results Saturday from the state lab.

“As a public official who interacts with many people on a day-to-day basis, it’s absolutely critical that I share these results and notify those I have come in contact with,” said Commissioner Christian in a release. “I’m thankful to local public health as they work diligently to notify the people I came into contact with and make sure they have accurate information to prevent further spread.”

Christian is in isolation and recovering at home.

According to the press release, it is suspected he was exposed at the Board of Regents meeting in Dillon, Montana on March 5. Governor Steve Bullock's office confirmed a resident of Silver Bow County was at the meeting and tested positive.

Lt. Governor Mike Cooney, who was also in attendance, tested negative for the virus according to a release from the governor's office on Saturday.

Christian is one of two presumptive positive cases in Missoula County. The other is a woman in her 30s.

Missoula County is expected to provide additional information about the cases at a press conference on Sunday.

The first four presumptive positive cases in Montana were announced Friday evening. Those cases are in Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow and Lewis and Clark Counties.