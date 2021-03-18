COLSTRIP, Mont. - The Colstrip School Board voted to make masks optional for students for the rest of the school year. Superintendent Robert Lewandowski says the board made the decision at a meeting earlier this week.

Under the new rule, students and staff can choose whether or not they want to wear a mask to school. However, if a teacher is working within six feet of a student, they can make the student put a mask on.

Lewandowski says the community is split on the decision. He also said it has been a polarizing topic at the School Board meetings.

The District said they will continue to evaluate the decision throughout the remainder of this school year.

You can view the notes of the School Board meeting where the decision was made below: