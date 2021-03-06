COLSTRIP, Mont. - The Colstrip Public School District is distributing a mask and face-covering survey to follow up with the Board motion to facilitate a survey in regards to masks and face coverings in Policy 1905.

Colstrip Public Schools says all precautions are being implemented to avoid any bias in the survey, and the questionnaire is being asked to provide the highest level of validity possible.

The survey will be for all in-district students, staff, parents/guardians and community members.

The survey went out on Thursday, March 4 via email and will close on Thursday, March 11 at noon.

If you are a community member living in the district and would like a survey, you can send your email address to the school district at kris.mcmanus@colstrip.k12.mt.us or bob.lewandowski@colstrip.k12.mt.us or by picking up the survey at the central office in the high school starting Monday.

Hard copies will be provided if an email address is not available.

“These measures will provide the highest level of reliability and validity possible to represent current stakeholders directly associated with the school district and Policy 1905,” Colstrip Public Schools wrote.