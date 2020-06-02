CODY, WY - Wyoming officials say the Cody Nite Rodeo will go on in spite of the cancellation of the larger 4th of July Stampede Rodeo events.

The Park County Health Department issued an exception to the cancellation of large events due to the coronavirus, that after an online petition with more than 10,000 signatures asked to keep the smaller Nite Rodeo open.

Rodeo President Mike Darby says he received the exception order Monday evening.

That exception allows the Cody Nite Rodeo to hold performances for up to 600 people.

Darby says that’s about two thirds of their normal attendance.

He says the rodeo will start performances June 20th and encourage social distancing. “From the ticketing, entrance through the bathrooms, through the seating… we’ll have the announcer make announcements throughout the night, ‘please practice social distancing’. We’ll have 300 in each stand so people can spread out and be safe.”

Darby says the Nite Rodeo gives Yellowstone tourists a reason to stay in the Gateway community overnight. He says that will help the entire tourism economy in Cody.