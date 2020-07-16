BILLINGS - MetraPark announced Thursday Cher is postponing her concert tour date scheduled for Oct. 6 at the MetraPark Stadium in Billings.

The following is a message from MetraPark:

"Dear Valued Here We Go Again Tour Ticket Holder,

At this time, we’ve decided that in the interest of the health and safety of the artist, band, crew, fans and everyone it takes to put the Here We Go Again Tour together, the best thing to do is to postpone the tour until it is absolutely safe to gather again. We will follow the experts in this field and work closely with them before we announce any new dates – and will make sure it’s as soon as possible!

Beginning today, you will have 30 days to request a refund. If you prefer to hold on to your ticket for the new show once it’s announced, please do so and know that it will be fully valid for the new date!

Cher’s message to her fans: 'It breaks my heart to have to postpone our shows. I will be back on stage as soon as we know it is completely safe for everybody to come together and have fun again'

Thank you and stay well!"

MetraPark says in their announcement, those who bought tickets may get a refund until Aug. 16, 2020