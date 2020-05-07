Washington D.C. - House Republican Conference Chair and Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) released the following statement after being named to the House GOP Leader’s China Task Force which will develop policies, ideas, and legislative strategy to combat the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party:

"The United States must lead the world in holding the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its coronavirus deception and its many years of pernicious activities around the globe. This is a battle between freedom and totalitarianism, and we will never let the Chinese Government determine the kind of future we are going to live in.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the task force to protect America’s national security. I hope Speaker Pelosi comes to recognize the threat that the CCP poses to all Americans, regardless of political party, and that she chooses to work with Republicans to keep our country safe.”