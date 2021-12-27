U.S. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cut down the length of time people need to be isolated after testing positive for COVID, as well as the amount of time people need to quarantine after coming in contact with a COVID patient.

People with the virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days.

CDC officials said the guidance is being updated due to growing evidence that the coronavirus is most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptom onset.

The decision also was influenced by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant.