BILLINGS - The clock is ticking, and the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Shrine Auditorium won't be here much longer for walk-in patients. But there's an incentive if you want to get that first shot on Thursday, May 13.

"I work in the public, and I worked through every bit of this. Didn't take any time off," Billings resident Karen von Rohr said.

Karen says she decided to get vaccinated because she feels like she keeps dodging bullets. Her own husband had COVID-19 and had to miss work, just like thousands of others across the state. But she says stories like that aren't enough for some people.

"There's people, where it doesn't matter... they're never going to get it. But I'd assume not take that chance," von Rohr said.

But what if you could walk out with $50 in your pocket after you got your first shot? Karen thinks it could work.

"People that are hurting for money. I'll bet they'll come in just for the 50 bucks," von Rohr said.

Yes, this is actually happening. If you get your first COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Shrine Auditorium this Thursday, May 13, the first 400 people will get $50.

The Riverstone Health Foundation is offering the incentive, but the walk-in clinic is closing at the end of this week.

But some say the money shouldn't matter.

"I want to be healthy, I want to be safe, and I don't want to get my family sick. So, to keep others healthy and myself healthy, amen. That's the best thing you can do," Billings resident Tana Tilton said.

The clinic at the Shrine will be open for scheduled second dose appointments into the month of June. Riverstone Health says they'll have another walk-in clinic at their main campus on May 21, over on 27th Street.