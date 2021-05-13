BILLINGS - A $50 incentive for getting the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Shrine Auditorium, made possible by an anonymous donation, has run out.

Thursday marks the last day of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Shrine Auditorium for first dose vaccines. With the demand for the vaccine slowing down, the RiverStone Health Foundation was able to offer a cash incentive, made possible by an unidentified supporter, to get people over to the Shrine.

They now say that incentive has run out.

The clinic is still open until 7p.m. for people age 16 and older. Those ages 16 and 17 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.