CARBON CO., Mont. - Carbon County health officials are ordering face masks in public spaces until further notice.

The Carbon County Health Officer's and Board of Health's public health order is the county's an alteration to Montana's mask mandate effective July 30, according to the release from Carbon County. The health order goes in line with Gov. Steve Bullock's July 15 masking directive requiring counties with at least four active cases to wear face masks in public; however, the county will still require face masks even when the number drops below four until the public health officer says otherwise.

Carbon County says this order will allow the county's public health officer to keep a close watch on case counts until active cases fall below four for a sustained amount of time. The county says the order gives more flexibility towards business owners as monitoring data may fluctuate often.

“Cloth face coverings are strongly encouraged to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as demonstrated by emerging evidence,” Carbon County Public Health Officer Dr. George said in the release. “COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), so the use of cloth face coverings is particularly important in settings where people are close to each other or where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”

Carbon County says in their release according to the public health officer, the reasons for the modified mask order is due to: