The CEO of Koelsch Communities, parent company to Canyon Creek Memory Care, wrote an open letter to Governor Steve Bullock addressing the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

In his letter, Koelsch states he is writing the letter "to correct misinformation" that has been shared about the retirement facility. He goes on to outline the facility's procedures to track and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-February.

Koelsch also states that any staff member who was displaying symptoms of COVID-19 was not allowed in the community and was advised to seek advice from their health care providers.

His statement conflicts with comments from a staff member at the facility, who says once the virus was confirmed to be inside the community, staff were encouraged to come into work even if they were feeling ill.

You can read the letter in its' entirety below.