BILLINGS, Mont. - Canyon Creek Memory Care announced Tuesday it will be testing all residents and staff who have previously tested negative for COVID-19. This comes after the facility announced another resident has died from the virus.

In total, 36 staff members and 50 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the care facility. Eight residents have died in the outbreak.

The following is a statement from Canyon Creek Memory Care:

Dear Residents, Families, and Friends of Canyon Creek,

We want to update you on the COVID-19 status at Canyon Creek. As we monitor the daily developments of COVID-19, we continue to rapidly respond to any issues that arise but also apply protection practices that help keeps residents and staff safe. This journey with COVID-19 threatening our vulnerable population will require our continued vigilance which we are deeply committed to as we strive to keep all of our residents and staff safe.

That said, each day and each week we are enduring new challenges that arise. As of today, there are no new cases to report. The number of positive cases stands with 36 staff and 50 residents.

We are saddened to share that one of our dear residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. We all mourn the loss of these residents and express our deepest sympathy to the families impacted.

Tomorrow, July 15th, we will be conducting testing of all staff and residents that had previously tested negative for COVID-19. We will report those results here once they are received.

We remain closely aligned with the CDC, RiverStone Health, State Health Department, and the Billings Clinic to ensure our infection control and sanitation protocols reflect the most up-to-date standards and guidelines.