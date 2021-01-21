Businesses speak about the rescinded health orders in Carbon County

RED LODGE, Mont. - Carbon County Health Officer Dr. William George rescinded local COVID-19 health orders earlier this week, which means businesses in Red Lodge can once again do business as normal.

Bogart’s Restaurant and Bar Front House Manager Lonnie Bradshaw says although county health restrictions are lifted they’ll continue with their current COVID-19 protocols. Bradshaw says it’s a guessing game as to whether lifting the health restrictions will help increase business for the local restaurant.

“Either people will start coming out more or people are going to be afraid. It just depends on the time of people that are out and about. I don’t think it’s really going to hurt us any because we’ve been pretty steady," says Bradshaw.

The lifting of county health restrictions not only affect the bars and restaurants in Red Lodge, but also the Red Lodge Mountain Ski Resort. Though, Assistant General Manager Spencer Weimar says they’ll continue to enforce their COVID-19 policies as well.

“At this point we’re going to stick the course with our COVID protocols, it’s worked so far. We had very low cases within our staff and we haven’t had to close any departments nor have we had to close the mountain. We’re having success and we want to keep it that way,” says Weimar.

With months still left in the ski season and cases of the new COVID-19 strain increasing, Weimar says they’re doing everything they can to keep their staff and visitors safe.

“Our patrol have all received the first round of vaccines and they’ll all get their next shot here hopefully soon. So we are taking those steps and being proactive," explains Weimar.

Although businesses are allowed to stay open past 10 p.m., both Bogart’s Restaurant and the Red Lodge Mountain will continue to operate during their current hours.