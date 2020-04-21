BILLINGS, Mont. -- People are being forced to adapt during this coronavirus pandemic in many ways. Meanwhile, downtown businesses are gearing up for a potential reopen in the coming week.

Katryna Erb, Manager of Bishops Cuts and Color downtown says she's been cutting hair for ten years.

“The laughter and the magic that happens in a salon is something that I’ve never experienced in other jobs so it’ll be really cool to be able to come back and maintain safety," she says.

But what will safety look like? Katryna says Bishops already follows sanitation guidelines to stay licensed such as sanitizing chairs, brushes, and combs between each client. She says a lot of their reopening policy will depend on guidelines enforced by Governor Steve Bullock.

“I don’t think we’ll be having a waiting room per say," she says, "we’ll keep the extra people in the shop to a minimum."

Katryna says she will also stagger her staff schedules to limit the amount of people in the shop at one time.

Governor Bullock is expected to make an announcement if he plans to extend the stay at home order beyond April 24th.