BRIDGER, Mont. - Bridger Public Schools is announcing they are closing early Wednesday, Nov. 18 to review remote learning protocols.

BPS is not switching to remote learning at this time; however, they will be closing early at 1 p.m. for staff to go over remote learning instructions in the event they need to make the switch due to COVID-19.

In a tweet, BPS writes there are no positive COVID-19 cases in the district, but there is a concern due to COVID-19 cases surging in the community.

They added there is a fairly large number of staff and students quarantining, and remote learning may need to happen at some point if there is not enough staff to teach in person.  

