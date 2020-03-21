Breweries and COVID-19; How they continue to operate and prepare for dine-in re-opening

BILLINGS, Mont. - In the last week you've probably noticed restaurants change to a more delivery or takeout style format, but some are already preparing for the social distancing guidelines that'll be put in place by the government when they can possibly re-open on April 10th.

That's right, there will be new social distancing rules applied to all restaurants who wish to re-open their establishment's to the public as we continue to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Here's some examples:

"Only the restaurants and businesses that follow the Montana and CDC guidelines. So six feet apart on tables, so we've re-done the entire tap room so that we have distancing properly until we get this thing behind us which hopefully won't be too far away," said By All Means Brewery owner George Swords.

But until that date of April 10th where restaurants and breweries will potentially be able to open their doors. This brewery (By All Means) is in the same situation as many other of it's kind in the Magic City.

"We figured out how to do a proper delivery system as well as carryout. The rules changed enough that we can actually do carry out service so people can come and pick up beer to go, food to go," explained Swords.

Did he say beer? That's right people of Billings, for the time being Montana breweries are being allowed to deliver packs of canned craft beer as well as growlers.

This definitely helps these businesses stay a float during these hard times, but they are also coming together to assist each other as well.

Swords added, "We're also able to serve not only for BAM, for By All Means, but we also have all of Uber brewery downtown and the Fieldhouse's menu's that we can deliver out of here since we're all in the same group."

So if you're looking to have some delicious food delivered to you, or even beer, contact your local brewery.