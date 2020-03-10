BILLINGS, Mont. -- As fear of contracting COVID-19 spreads across the globe, blood centers like Vitalant are struggling to get enough blood donations.

Vitalant Recruitment Manager, Tesia Hummer, says the fear is keeping people in their homes, and away from work and school, when the need for a healthy supply of blood donations is the highest. Vitalant in Billings is the only blood provider across thirty hospitals in Montana and Wyoming.

"The biggest concern is that if more people are to get sick that there will be fewer healthy donors to donate as we're needing donations," says Hummer, "so we're trying to really replenish the blood supply and ensure we have a strong blood supply as we see the potential growth of this outbreak."

Hummer wants to remind the public that giving blood is safe and urgently needed for traumas and hospital patients. Hummer says Vitalant follows rigorous safety and disinfection protocol. According to the CDC, it is highly unlikely COVID-19 can be transmitted through giving blood.