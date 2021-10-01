COLUMBUS, Mont. - A Billings woman was killed in a crash on I-90 near Columbus Friday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the 38-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Versa when she rear ended a CMV truck.

The truck had just entered the intersection from the rest area around mile marker 419 and was reportedly driving at a lower rate of speed.

The Billings woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was deceased on arrival.

The 62-year-old driver of the truck, from Buffalo, Wyoming was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was uninjured.