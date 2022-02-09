BILLINGS, Mont. - The mandatory face-covering requirement for Billings Public Schools is being lifted.

Superintendent Greg Upham announced the requirement will be lifted at the end of the school day Friday, Feb. 11 in light of declining cases of COVID-19 and improved attendance rates for students and staff.

Data on COVID-19 in schools will continue to be monitored and the situation will be appropriately addressed as it continues.

Face coverings are still required on transportation per the federal mandate.

While masks may no longer be required, Upham says they welcome and encourage the use of face coverings in schools.

Middle and high school students can request N-95 masks starting Monday, Feb. 14. N-95 masks will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 15, for elementary students. All requests must be made through the school office.

Weekly School District 2 COVID data and other pertinent COVID-related information will be posted on the Billings School News website here.

Upham is also reminding people that vaccines are available for school-aged children and adults; you are asked to please contact your medical provider or RiverStone Health for additional information.

Testing for the virus is also available at St. John’s United - Gainan’s Commons, RiverStone Health, and other health providers.