The following message was posted to the Billings Schools website late Monday afternoon. Click here for all SD2 updates.

Due to the directives and recommendations of national and state officials, Billings Public Schools will be hosting a virtual board meeting this evening.

We wish to provide the opportunity for the public to observe and participate; however, we also do not want to present a further danger to our community by creating a gathering that could undermine the advice and direction from our health professionals. The public can observe the meeting through a Facebook Live event by accessing the Billings Public Schools Facebook page located at https://www.facebook.com/billingsschools.

We will accept public comment in writing, between 5:00-5:30 via web submission.

Directions for Public Comment:

If you wish to publicly comment on the Board Meeting Agenda, please fill out the form at the following link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetri411CgZUYWEbQ4we8gTP8d8ngyLv749Q1Y-BVPwttdxQQ/closedform. You may also access this link from School Board section of the district website: https://www.billingsschools.org/board. Please keep public comments limited to 400-500 words which is comparable to the standard 3 minute public comment limit.