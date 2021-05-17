BILLINGS - In light of the new CDC guidelines and in conjunction with the current community COVID-19 guidelines, Billings Public Schools will NOT be issuing tickets or limiting guests at the 2021 graduation ceremonies.

Superintendent Greg Upham says they will not limit the number of people in attendance at the graduation ceremonies this year, scheduled for May 30.

However, Billings Public Schools does ask that you limit your guests to essential family and friends, and that those in attendance sit as a family unit.

Social distancing and face masks are highly encouraged for unvaccinated individuals in attendance.

Also, they ask that anyone experiencing symptoms stay home, out of respect for other guests.