BILLINGS, MT - The Billings Public Library will close its doors to visitors starting Wednesday, October 14th through November 9th.

The decision comes following renewed restrictions implemented by Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton on Monday.

The library does plan to continue with curbside service, the Bookmobile, and Senior Outreach services.

The library is tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public on November 10th.

For information on how to participate in the curbside pickup program click here.