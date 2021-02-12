BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library (BPL) announced via a Facebook post Friday, that the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to continue to require masks to be worn for anyone over the age of five when inside the library.

BPL said face masks must cover the nose and mouth at all times when in the building. They also said a limited supply of masks is available for the public on-site.

Patrons wishing to not wear a mask are still able to use all services either online, by telephone, or through the curbside options.

“Our decision was one of safety,” Chair of the Billings Public Library Board Peggy McSweyn said. “We want library staff to work in a safe environment, and we want to help protect all who utilize the facility.”