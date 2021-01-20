BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library (BPL) announced Wednesday that they plan on reopening for the public Feb. 1, 2021 with mandated mask use.

The BPL released this list of guidelines and services available during this time:

30 minute visitation limit for all patron visits

Seven public computers will be available for 30 minute sessions (cleaning protocols implemented); patrons may not renew computer sessions

Online programming only

Furniture will remain unavailable for patron use

Archives, Tech Lab, Study Rooms, Community Room, Genealogy Room, microfilm readers, and Yellowstone Board Room remain inaccessible for the public

Continuation of curbside services M-F; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Café reopened

Bookmobile, Homebound and Senior Outreach services continue with current operational status

“This plan is thorough, practical and achieves the goals of serving the public while ensuring the safety of staff and those who utilize the facility,” Library Director Gavin Woltjer said. “In the event that the virus spikes again in the county, management will evaluate operational modalities and consult health officials as we have throughout the pandemic. If changes need to occur, we will do our best to communicate these changes with the public and our community partners as soon as possible.”

If you have questions you are encouraged to call the library at (406) 657-8292.