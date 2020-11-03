BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library announced Monday they are shutting down for two months due to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County.

The library is expected to reopen Jan. 4, 2021.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. Keeping our doors shuttered to the public in order to stymie the potential transmission of this virus to each other is one of the ways the BPL continues to help our health partners as they battle this virus. We will continue to strive to serve the community to the best of our abilities,” Library Director Gavin Woltjer wrote in the library's Facebook post.

The Billings Public Library is still offering curbside services during the closure Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online resources and services are also running daily.

Further, the Bookmobile and Senior Outreach will resume services as normal.