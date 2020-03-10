BILLINGS, Mont. -- Although there are no signs of COVID-19 in Montana, local establishments like the Billings Public Library are still taking measures to prevent the disease.

Some of the librarians are wearing gloves to protect themselves while touching books and interacting with the public. Billings Public Library Director, Gavin Woltjer, says custodians are cleaning surfaces in the library throughout the day.

"All the public computer areas are being cleaned multiple times per day; the public service desk area, the self-check area, the cafe area... anywhere where we think there are going to be 5,6,7,8 people that come together -- that area is cleaned multiple times per day," he says.

Woltjer encourages his employees and the public to be mindful of their own personal hygiene. He also wants to remind people to be weary of misinformation and not use the disease to stigmatize any race or ethnicity.