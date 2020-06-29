BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man was discharged Monday after spending 21 days in the hospital with COVID-19.

St. Vincent Healthcare says 62-year-old Irvin Risingsun was admitted to its COVID Unit on June 8. Irvin’s nurses and providers said he fought hard to overcome COVID-19 and always maintained a positive outlook throughout his time in the hospital.

The hospital says St. Vincent employees were thrilled to see him go home and celebrated his recovery by clapping and cheering him on as he left the hospital.

During his hospital stay, the hospital says Irvin took advantage of video and phone calls to keep in touch with his loved ones, and on Monday he was able to see and hug his family for the first time in weeks.

Irvin says he is appreciative of his care team at St. Vincent Healthcare, who became an extension of his family during his time in the hospital. Irvin is encouraging the community to stay safe and wear a mask when in public.