BILLINGS, Mont. - A team of medical professionals from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' National Disaster Medical System will provide temporary support to Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare in response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The team of about 31 NDMS healthcare providers from across the country will provide support to both hospitals to help care for COVID-19 patients.

"We are blessed with a talented, compassionate and dedicated team of healthcare workers who are committed to providing excellent care during this pandemic,” said Steve Loveless, St. Vincent Healthcare President. "The challenges of COVID-19 require us to closely manage our resources and staffing, and we are very grateful for the NDMS care teams that will be able to provide this very welcome support as we continue to provide high quality, safe care to both our COVID and non-COVID patients."

The team, which consists of physicians, physician assistants, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics, mental health professionals, pharmacists and support staff, is expected to remain in Billings for about two weeks.

"Thank you to our local, state and federal partners for coordinating to bring in this team of skilled and dedicated professionals," said Dr. Scott Ellner, Billings Clinic CEO. "They will provide support to our teams, who have been working tirelessly and with both incredible skill and inspiring compassion, no matter the challenge. As we continue to see this sustained surge of COVID-19 in our region stretch resources, the support of our partners and the community is truly appreciated."