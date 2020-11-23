BILLINGS, Mont. - There's lots of anticipation on when a COVID-19 vaccine will be fully developed. But even if it's ready by next month, like experts are saying, it still could be weeks on top of that before Montanans would have access to it.

Governor Steve Bullock’s office announced Monday, over 100 contracted medical staff have been sent in to help Montana hospitals.

Locally, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare got some new support.

Billings Clinic told us they're expecting just over 60 new staff to fill nursing roles and patient care jobs, 40 of those people have arrived since Friday.

St. Vincent says they have 50 new registered nurses and respiratory therapists helping out.

But there’s still a long road ahead even if a COVID-19 vaccine is ready for distribution in December.

According to the Montana COVID-19 vaccination plan on the state health department’s website, a study showed it could take about eleven weeks for pharmacies and healthcare providers to administer vaccines to 80% of adults statewide.

The plan states this could include places like health departments, hospitals, and supermarkets as well.

With high demand anticipated, for now, there’s no telling how many vaccines each provider will get; it will be decided by a planning advisory group who will divide up what’s available.

Providers must also meet requirements for storage units and temperature monitoring because the vaccines need to be stored at a cold temperature. If providers don’t meet the storage criteria, they can adjust and re-submit, but if they can’t meet the storage standards, they won’t be allowed to enroll as vaccine providers.

We reached out to the Montana National Guard, and they told us they currently have no plans to help with vaccine transportation, but the Governor's office could call on them to help.

If you want to read the Montana COVID-19 vaccination plan for yourself, go here: https://dphhs.mt.gov/Portals/85/Documents/Coronavirus/MontanaCOVID-19VaccinationPlanInterimDRAFT.pdf