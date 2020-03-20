BILLINGS, Mont. - Due to the coronavirus outbreak, blood drives have been getting canceled daily, which is creating a blood shortage in the city.

In response, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic are hosting a community blood drive at MSUB.

Donor and Recruitment Manager Erin Baker spoke about the importance of the event and how this shortage can affect our community.

"For the local hospitals here in Billings, as well as the 20 other hospitals we service in the area, we need 100 to 200 units a day," Baker says. "So not having that and averaging what we have been averaging can impact everything, because blood is something that is used on a regular basis for cancer patients, heart surgeries, traumas."

Baker wants to remind people to only come in and donate if they are feeling healthy. If you have any respiratory illness symptoms or have a fever stay home.

Mayor Bill Cole came down with his family Friday to donate and encouraged all healthy community members to take part.

"One of the frustrating parts of this time is people don't know how they can help," Mayor Cole said. "This is a very tangible easy way that everybody can help. If you're healthy, contact Vitalant or bloodhero.com, watch for the next blood drive, get out, give blood."

If you would like to donate but missed Friday's blood drive, you can go to our local donation center, Vitalant, which is open seven days a week.