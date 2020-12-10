BILLINGS, Mont. - Riverstone Health held a press conference Thursday morning to provide an overview of the COVID-19 impact in November and announce changes to the current health order.

The order originally was set to expire on Dec. 31 and now extends to Jan. 31. The order states retail stores, bars, restaurants and nail and hair salons must close by 10 p.m. and can reopen at 4 a.m. However, Felton has announced a new exception to the order. Gas stations within a mile of the interstate can remain open 24 hours if they do not offer pay at the pump services.

According to Felton during the month of November the COVID-19 education liaisons received over 500 complaints. 89% of complaints were about customers or employees not wearing masks, the other 11% were about the lack of social distancing, staying open after 10 p.m. and the lack of signage informing the public about these requirements. Felton says in a three week span the liaisons visited 189 businesses who were subjects of complaints.

“For the most part these businesses were in substantial compliance with COVID-19 Health orders. Where non-compliance was noted, education on how to achieve compliance was provided," says Felton.

Felton says the liaisons will continue to make spot checks to businesses previously visited.

He also mentions St. Vincent's Healthcare and Billings Clinic could receive the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week, but the first shipment will be less than 2,000 doses and they will be distributed by priority.

“The highest priority group is healthcare workers who have direct contact with patients, including workers in senior care facilities. Residents of senior care facilities also have high priority and will be among the first people to be vaccinated as supplies become available," says Felton.

Felton says they don’t know when the next shipment will arrive or how many doses will be shipped to Yellowstone County, but they will continue to keep the community updated about the vaccine.