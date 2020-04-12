BILLINGS, Mont. - For many people, Easter is a special time to get together, hunt for eggs and spend time with their friends and family. Social distancing is not making it easy to make those connections, so one local church found a way to help their community get together and celebrate the holiday.

Billings First Church hosted a virtual scavenger hunt at 10 am Easter morning, where participants had a minute per round to find objects around their house that make them happy, laugh or thankful.

Nina Hernandez, the Children and Youth Director for Billings First Church, had the idea, and says the point is for people to remember they are surrounded by things that bring them joy.

Around a dozen kids, teens and parents participated, running around their house’s and finding things like guitars, books and pets.

The first person to find an item yells their name and explains why their object is important to them.

The top three winners get a prize that is safely delivered by Nina herself.

Nina says she knows how much these kids miss each other and wanted to find a way to make those connections again.

“These kids see each other and their friends and connect several times a month, once a week sometimes, and it’s been really hard to watch them lose those connections, they miss each other, they miss their friends not only at school but in our church community, and so I felt strongly about finding a way to bring them all together so that they can see each other’s faces.”, says Nina.

Nina has also been hosting her weekly youth groups using Zoom and will continue to do so until things return to normal.

Not forgetting about Easter mass, Billings First Church used Zoom and Facebook live from 11 am to 12:30 pm Sunday so members could safely attend church from home.