BILLINGS, MT - As of October 2nd, Yellowstone County accounted for a quarter of the 4,100 active COVID-19 cases in Montana.

With the spike in cases, local hospitals have grown busier as the number of patients has increased. As of Friday, October 2nd, 177 people were hospitalized with the virus in Montana.

Billings Clinic announced Friday that the rapidly increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in Montana and Wyoming is resulting in more people requiring inpatient hospital care.

The hospital announced that St. John’s United is making available to the health care system a twelve-unit building. The Building was vacated in March.

Billings Clinic says the building will allow the hospital to open additional hospital bed space as inpatient volumes surge.

Billings Clinic will temporarily use rooms at St. John’s United’s Billings West End location to house and care for less acute hospital patients. Billings Clinic will care for 10-12 patients at the St. John's United facility.

The hospital says patients transferred to the St. John's unit will not have active COVID-19 infections. Teams from the clinic side of Billings Clinic operations have committed to help staff this unit so that hospital teams can continue providing care in their units as much as possible. In addition, Billings Clinic’s geriatric provider group will assist with coverage and care.

“We are incredibly grateful to St. John’s United for their support and partnership,” said Billings CEO Dr. Scott Ellner. “This helps our amazing, dedicated staff serve our patients and communities.”

David Trost is the President and CEO of St. John’s United. He says, “This is a community problem needing community solutions. Any positive activity that any organization or any individual can do to mitigate spread will reduce the need for unorthodox actions such as this.”