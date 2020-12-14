On Dec. 10, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine may be the first to receive approval for distribution in the U.S. Members of a special U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) committee that advises the organization on vaccines will meet to discuss data from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, which recently boasted promising results from a clinical trial. At the end of this meeeting, the committee will make a recommendation to the FDA on the vaccine's safety. If the FDA grants this vaccine Emergency Use Authorization—a special kind of approval that the agency uses to quickly approve products in public health emergencies—vaccine doses may be distributed around the country within days.

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine has demonstrated 95% efficacy in its clinical trial and was praised by FDA scientists upon their review of the trial's detailed scientific results released Dec. 8. Meanwhile, Moderna on Nov. 30 followed Pfizer with the full results of its own COVID-19 trial: this company's vaccine was shown to be 94% effective and protects against severe disease. Moderna's vaccine will be considered for Emergency Use Authorization on Dec. 17.

COVID-19 and its wide-ranging impacts on the lives of nearly everyone on the planet have brought vaccines to the forefront—if a suitable vaccine can be found and widely distributed, then life could perhaps resume some semblance of normalcy. People around the world are waiting impatiently for news of vaccine trials, and the Pfizer vaccine has already been authorized for distribution in the U.K., where the first shots were administered on Dec. 8.

However, there is also mistrust surrounding vaccines, and often a lack of understanding about how they are created, how they are tested, and how safe they are. If people don’t trust the vaccine, then people won’t take it, and the pandemic could go on longer.

Some of this lack of trust comes from a lack of information or misinformation. In order to demystify vaccines and the vaccine manufacturing and approval process in the United States, Stacker consulted the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other public health sources to better understand and explain vaccines to the general public.

After going through these authoritative health information sources, Stacker identified some key terms to help readers better understand the types of vaccines and how they work, and then listed the many steps involved in the creation, approval, and distribution of new vaccines in the U.S. We then created a list of 30 key terms and steps, showing how intensive and precise the vaccine creation and approval process is, and ultimately that vaccines are safe and effective tools for fighting disease.

You may also like: States with the highest COVID-19 infection rates