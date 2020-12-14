BILLINGS - Billings Clinic says it will administer its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 15 at noon.
The first vaccines will go to a team of five people representing every member of the Billings Clinic health system and first responders that have been at the forefront of caring for Montana and Wyoming communities during the pandemic, Billings Clinic says. The team members receiving the first vaccinations will be a respiratory therapist, paramedic, environmental services staff member, nurse and a physician.
The CDC required that the first allocations of COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.
Billings Clinic says they have been planning their vaccination effort for weeks, and with the first shipment of 975 doses, they will be ready after the final preparations and educational steps are complete. They say the first vaccines will be distributed to frontline health care staff and members of the Billings Fire Department.
Every person who works at Billings Clinic is essential and we will vaccinate them as quickly as we can, they say. While the vaccine is not mandatory, Billings Clinic fully supports its use and encourage everyone who does not have a religious or medical concern to consider receiving it when it is available to them.
Billings Clinic says the development and receipt of this vaccine is hoped to be a significant step in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and will contribute to the world-wide goal of ending this pandemic as soon as possible.
Billings Clinic says updates and information will be shared in the upcoming days, and suggest you read more about the vaccine from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here.