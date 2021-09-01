BILLINGS - For the second time since the pandemic started, Billings Clinic has reached out to the Montana National Guard for help with COVID-19 patients.

Just last October, the National Guard was called in to help with the COVID situation at the hospital.

And now, we're told the Clinic will take all the help they can get.

"We would like them to be here as long as they can be here. We'd like their help as long as we are experiencing this wave," Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Smith said.

The Clinic says their ICU floor is past full capacity and that COVID patients are part of the reason.

"Our ICU is 28 beds, and today, we have 39 ICU patients. Of those 39 ICU patients 18 of them are COVID positive," Smith said.

Billings Clinic says, on Wednesday, they had 40 total patients infected with the coronavirus which is why they're hoping the National Guard will send troops to help nurses with day to day tasks.

"Absolutely our biggest need is for direct patient care and assisting with helping answer call lights, as well as turning and positioning our mechanically ventilated patients," Smith said.

But other hospitals around the state and country are in the same boat. So, the Clinic says they'll take anything, and anyone, they can get.

"We're hoping that they will send anyone that they can to assist us," Smith said.

Billings Clinic says they are not fully staffed at the moment and they have about 1,400 nurses on staff. But they also have more than 100 job openings for nurses.

They say they're still waiting to hear back from a local D.E.S. Officer and the Governor's Office on the request for aid.