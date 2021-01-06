Billings Clinic offers new in-house COVID-19 testing platform with results in 24-48 hours

BILLINGS - Billings Clinic announced Wednesday their new in-house COVID-19 testing platform, TaqPath. They said the new testing platform will have results returned in 24 to 48 hours.

Billings Clinic's ability to test in house will help to reduce the need to send tests to the state or other labs for results. Billings Clinic Pathologist Christina Kavran said the platform provides results that are much more accurate than antigen testing methods.

Kavran said expanding testing is important for the community to identify new cases as early as possible.

"There's still people out there who need to have other procedures done, to have their hernias repaired and things like that, and you have to have a negative COVID test to get those things done. So we're able to get those in house and get people the appropriate medical care they need for their non-COVID reasons as well," Kavran said.

Billings Clinic has hired Consulting Molecular Biologist Patrick Gygli to assist in developing current and future molecular tests using the TaqPath platform.

Gygli said with the platform and the man power at Billings Clinic they can analyze over 400 tests in a four to 48 hour cycle.

"That can process 96 samples in about 25 minutes, that's something that could take eight hours if you were doing it manually... It's people working really hard to really power through being able to do that many samples in a day," Gygli said.

Although no cases of the new variant have been confirmed in Montana the TaqPath platform can identify cases of the variant strain, which were first identified in the United Kingdom.