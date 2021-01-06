BILLINGS - The Billings Clinic has announced it is using an in-house COVID-19 testing system that allows results to be returned in 24 to 48 hours.

A release from Billings Clinic says the TaqPath platform allows most of their COVID-19 analysis to happen on-site and provides results that are much more accurate than antigen testing methods.

More than 400 tests every 24 to 48-hour cycle can be analyzed using the TaqPath platform and the clinic has approximately 27,000 tests on hand according to Billings Clinic.

Several other rapid COVID-19 testing platforms will continue to be used by the clinic as well, including the Abbot ID NOW, based on the specific needs of each individual patient.

The TaqPath in-house COVID-19 testing system has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In addition to the new in-house testing system, Billings Clinic says it is working with the State of Montana to monitor the spread of the new COVID-19 variant using the TaqPath platform.

“Expanded testing is incredibly important for our community in order to identify new cases of COVID-19 as early as possible,” said Christina Kavran, D.O., Billings Clinic pathologist. “We need to test as many people as we can in order to slow the spread of this illness. This state-of-the-art platform helps us do that by allowing us to run more tests with quicker turnaround times for results.”