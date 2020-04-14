Billings, MT—Billings Clinic is asking for donations of cloth masks from the sewing community to distribute to patients and guests who come to their facilities for care. 360- Office Solutions has generously offered to serve as the drop off location for cloth masks in Billings at 3676 Pierce Pkwy or at their locations around the state. Billings Clinic will take care of laundering the masks before distributing to patients and guests. They are only able to collect completed masks, not mask materials, so they are asking that sewers please use their own equipment and fabric.

“Proper hand hygiene and social distancing are the two most important measures that someone can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but cloth masks may provide additional benefits,” said Dr. Neil Ku, Billings Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist. “Cloth masks may offer some protection to prevent the mask wearer from spreading droplets from coughs or sneezes to the general public.”

Several groups including the Mask Crusaders of B-Town, a local Facebook sewing group, and church communities have already come forward with offers to help.

“It has been incredible to see the community come together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Ku. “This is one way that folks who are social distancing can have a productive outlet to help our community and we are so grateful.”

Directions for making cloth masks provided by members of the Mask Crusaders of B-Town can be found at billingsclinic.com/foundation.

Questions about cloth masks can be directed to foundation@billingsclinic.org and monetary donations can be made to the COVID-19 Innovation fund at billingsclinicfoundation.com.