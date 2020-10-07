BILLINGS, MT - The Billings Chamber of Commerce will host a free webinar to discuss the steps everyone must all take to ensure the health of our economy and our businesses.

The webinar will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8th.

Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner and Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton will be on hand for a questions and answers session.

If you would like to take part in the webinar, you can contact Kelly McCandless at the Billings Chamber for a link. Her email is kelly@billingschamber.com.