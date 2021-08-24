BILLINGS — Following healthcare leaders' announced support of the implemented mask mandate for all Billings Public Schools, the Billings Chamber says they also support the decision.

In a release, they wrote: The Billings Chamber stands with SD2 and our local health care partners in support of this decision.

Aside from masking in public schools, the Chamber asks the public to help keep businesses open and our community safe by masking up and getting vaccinated.

For information of vaccinations, you can click these links: Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and St. John's United.