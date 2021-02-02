BILLINGS - The Billings Logan International Airport and MET Transit announced Tuesday they are requiring the wearing of face masks at the airport facilities.

The rule is for everyone awaiting, boarding, disembarking, or traveling in either the airport terminal or MET Transfer Center, or in the aircraft or bus, a release from the Billings Airport wrote.

"While this issue is not necessarily popular with everyone, the majority of the traveling public in Billings is already complying with wearing masks and we do not foresee a lot of issues with this at the MET or the Billings Logan International Airport," Kevin Ploehn, director of Aviation and Transit for the City of Billings, said in the release.

The release continued they will offer a mask to anyone who is not wearing one or they will ask them to leave.

"If you are planning to ride a bus or board a commercial aircraft, the mask will be needed at our facilities and for those that do not have a mask, one will be provided. We want to make this as painless as possible for the traveling public, but we also want to ensure the safety of everyone in our facilities. Hopefully the vaccinations available for Billings and the surrounding region will pick up so we can get one step closer to the end of having to worry about masks," Ploehn continued.