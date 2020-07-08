BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department says one staff member in the 911 Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 7.

According to the City of Billings, RiverStone Health has conducted a contact investigation to determine the extent of possible transmission to other city employees at the 911 Center. The city says the staff member did not contract the virus at the 911 Center and the employee is currently in quarantine at home.

The city says right now no other quarantine measures are needed for additional 911 Center employees. The city says there will not be any disruptions to 911 emergency services to the public.

According to the city, the fire department has proactively prepared for the possibility of a staff member contracting COVID-19. The BFD says it will continue to monitor staff and follow all CDC guidelines in effort to protect staff.