BILLINGS, Mont. -- With the spread of COVID-19, truck stops have stopped serving food, truckdrivers are not able to go through drive thrus, and many of them are forced to go without meals during their trips. So Big Sky Pilots decided to take action. With the help of about a dozen volunteers, Big Sky Pilots is making hot lunches for truck drivers this Friday.

"This is our brain child," says Barbara Green, "This is something that Alan and I decided to do. We did it on Monday and then decided let's do it for the west bound on Tuesday, and after we got done doing it we got ahold of -- the Montana Beef Council got ahold of us."

Barbara says from there, the cause went viral. Montana Beef Council, Sysco, Frito/Lay, Walmart, Sams Club, Sweethear Bakery, Uhaul, and Girl Scouts of America are all joining in to help, and the list keeps growing. Barbara even got her son on the grill as soon as he came home from college at MSU.

"I have no problem with being on a grill. I love the grill. It's been my thing ever since I was little. I could always do anything on a grill that a woman could do on a stove," Anthony Green says.

Susan Nagy says truckdrivers are what's keeping America running during this pandemic, and she wants to support them in any way she can.

"And it's very hard to find food when we're out on the road. We're parking at dark, we're starting at daylight, and they can't find breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They absolutely cannot pull through a drive-thru. The truck stops have quit serving food. Everyone has quit serving food, and they have no way to go to Walmart and get a supply. We already know from our own experience when we're on the road with them and we have an overnight - we are unable to find food."