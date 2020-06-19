HARDIN, Mont. - Big Horn County reported two new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 19.

County health officials say one patient is a woman in her 60s, and the other is a girl in her teens. Both cases were contacts of a previously identified case.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 55. Thirty-four of those cases have recovered so far and three people have died. The county says 16 patients are currently quarantining and recovering at home; two patients are currently hospitalized.

The county says contact tracing is one of the best tools public health can use to slow the spread of the virus. If you believe you were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes, you are asked to call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

IHS Public Health: (406) 638-3478

Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720

Rosebud County also reported two additional cases Friday.

Public health officials, together with the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office, announced the county will be divided into two sections for COVID-19 case reporting purposes. The area north of the interstate will be considered Northern Rosebud County, and south of the interstate will be Southern Rosebud County.

Rosebud County health officials say there are currently five active cases, including two additional cases being reported Friday afternoon. All five cases are in Northern Rosebud County.

For questions or concerns, residents can contact the Rosebud County Public Health Department:

Forsyth Public Health: (406) 346-2156

Colstrip Public Health: (406) 748-2800

Northern Cheyenne Public Health: (406) 477-4509

Click here for more information about COVID-19 cases in Montana.