BIG HORN COUNTY, Mont. - A local health resolution was passed during the Big Horn County Health Board meeting on Friday stating the county's health regulations regarding COVID-19 will now mirror those implemented by the state.

The resolution was approved following House Bill 632, which reduces local government funding by 20% if COVID-19 health regulations are more strict than those imposed by the state.

Though the county can not impose stricter COVID regulations, individuals, private entity furnishing goods or services, or events organized by private entities can continue to implement stricter standards.

The county still recommends individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 get vaccinated, that everyone practice social distancing, wear a mask while indoors or where social distancing can not be practiced and wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.