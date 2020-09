HARDIN- Big Horn County has announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

One of the deaths was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized, and the other was a man in his 80s who was not hospitalized.

These are the 20th and 21st deaths in Big Horn County due to COVID-19.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest condolences and warmest sympathies to their families, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County for their tragic losses,” Big Horn County wrote in a release.