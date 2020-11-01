HARDIN- Big Horn County is reporting two additional COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.

The individuals include a man in his 60s who died Friday night and a woman in her 80s who died Saturday.

There have now been 40 deaths related to COVID-19 in Big Horn County, 17 of which were recorded in October.

“We at the Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition are deeply saddened and sending out heartfelt thoughts and prayers to their families and friends. May their memories be a blessing,” Big Horn County responds to Covid-19 wrote.