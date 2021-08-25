HARDIN, Mont. — The Big Horn County Unified Coalition reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. There has now been 74 deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to family and friends and hope you will join us in sending them your warmest thoughts and prayers during this painful time," the coalition wrote in a release.

In the county, there are reportedly 28 active cases of COVID-19 with four of those individuals hospitalized.

Even with the vaccine, the coalition says it is important for the community to wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands regularly.

If you believe you were in contact for more than five minutes with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, you should call Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing at 406-638-3478 or Big Horn County Public Health at 406-665-8720.

To schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, you can call the Big Horn County Health Department at 406-665-8777 and leave a message with your name (spell full name), age, date of birth and phone number.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available through IHS at the Crow/Northern Cheyenne Hospital. Just call 406-638-3599 to schedule an appointment.