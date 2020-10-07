HARDIN- Big Horn County has announced three additional COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.

One of the individuals is a woman in her 80s who was not hospitalized before her death on Saturday, October 3.

The second is a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized before his death on Tuesday, October 6.

The third is a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized before her death on Wednesday, October 7.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest condolences and warmest sympathies to their families, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County for their tragic losses," the release says.