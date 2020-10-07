coronavirus graphic

HARDIN- Big Horn County has announced three additional COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.

One of the individuals is a woman in her 80s who was not hospitalized before her death on Saturday, October 3. 

The second is a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized before his death on Tuesday, October 6.

The third is a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized before her death on Wednesday, October 7.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest condolences and warmest sympathies to their families, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County for their tragic losses," the release says.

Tags

Recommended for you