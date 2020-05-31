BIG HORN COUNTY- One additional case of coronavirus was confirmed in Big Horn County Sunday afternoon.

The case is a female in her teens who was tested as result of contact with previously-tested positive patients.

The additional case brings the county’s total confirmed cases up to 30, with 22 active and eight recovered according to Big Horn County’s Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson.

Of the remaining active cases, 21 are quarantining and recovering at home and one is hospitalized.

Anyone who believes they were in the presence of a recently confirmed COVID-19 case for more than five minutes is asked to call public health so that a nurse may interview you and determine what level of exposure you have:

· IHS Public Health: (406) 638-3478

· Big Horn County Public Health: (406) 665-8720